STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 3676.16 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 30.08 points or 0.83% today to 3676.16

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 29.08% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 4.93% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.54% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.93% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.83% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 142.30 points or 3.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1234ET