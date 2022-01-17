Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3830.99 -- Data Talk

01/17/2022 | 12:42pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 32.47 points or 0.85% today to 3830.99


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 26.09% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 24.57% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.68% from its 2022 closing low of 3767.87 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.53 points or 0.33%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1241ET

