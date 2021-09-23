STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 3577.85 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 30.67 points or 0.86% today to 3577.85

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 104.30 points or 3.00% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021

--Off 30.97% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Off 2.36% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 32.48% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.36% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.34% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 469.55 points or 15.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

