STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.87% Higher at 3645.00 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 31.45 points or 0.87% today to 3645.00

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 29.68% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.97% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.52% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.52% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 536.70 points or 17.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1246ET