STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 3519.26 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 31.14 points or 0.88% today to 3519.26

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 32.10% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 30.31% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 14.43% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 410.96 points or 13.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

