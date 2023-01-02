Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 3685.66 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 12:35pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 33.83 points or 0.93% today to 3685.66


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.89% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 4.68% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 33.83 points or 0.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1234ET

HOT NEWS