STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 3685.66 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 33.83 points or 0.93% today to 3685.66
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 28.89% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 4.68% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.35% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 3.89% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 33.83 points or 0.93%
01-02-23 1234ET