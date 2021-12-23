STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 3789.16 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 35.04 points or 0.93% today to 3789.16

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 117.66 points or 3.20% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 26.90% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 0.51% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.22% from its 52-week low of 3075.20 hit Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

--Rose 23.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.51% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.21% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 680.86 points or 21.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

