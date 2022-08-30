Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 3550.73 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 33.40 points or 0.93% today to 3550.73


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 109.42 points or 2.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 31.50% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.62% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 1.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.17% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.62% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 267.73 points or 7.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1235ET

HOT NEWS