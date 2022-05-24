Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 3577.15 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 34.98 points or 0.97% today to 3577.15


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 30.99% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 7.49% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.55% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 3.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.49% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.55% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 241.31 points or 6.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1237ET

