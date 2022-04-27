STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.99% Higher at 3668.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 35.92 points or 0.99% today to 3668.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 29.23% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.13% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.24% from its 52-week low of 3357.93 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 8.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.13% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 150.11 points or 3.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1233ET