Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 3918.35 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 39.18 points or 1.01% today to 3918.35


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.40% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 18.38% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 266.52 points or 7.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1346ET

Latest news
02:16pUnited Bankshares Declares First Quarter Dividend
BU
02:13pAXA sells Monte dei Paschi stake after cash call support
RE
02:13pJack in the Box Partners with Mint Mobile for New Shake, Brings Back Popular Fan Favorites
BU
02:10pRail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg
RE
02:10pShanta Gold reports total resources of 3.67 million ounces
AN
02:08pEmpire Metals hails kaolin mineralisation at Eclipse-Gindalbie project
AN
02:08pBrockhaus Technologies Ag : Forecast 2022 outperformed with preliminary results: revenue before PPA of 145m and adjusted EBITDA at 50m; adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.4%
EQ
02:07pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:07pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:06pOriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results
AN
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
4Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
5Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix

HOT NEWS