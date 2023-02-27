STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 3918.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 39.18 points or 1.01% today to 3918.35

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.40% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 18.38% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 266.52 points or 7.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1346ET