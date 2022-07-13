STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 3476.07 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 35.95 points or 1.02% today to 3476.07

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 32.94% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 10.10% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.40% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 2.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.10% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 342.39 points or 8.97%

