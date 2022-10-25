STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 3488.77 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 35.53 points or 1.03% today to 3488.77

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 74.50 points or 2.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 32.69% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 329.69 points or 8.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1238ET