STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 3488.77 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 35.53 points or 1.03% today to 3488.77
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 74.50 points or 2.18% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 32.69% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 5.40% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 5.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.71%
--Year-to-date it is down 329.69 points or 8.63%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-25-22 1238ET