The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 39.03 points or 1.03% today to 3840.32

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 25.91% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 2.73% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 16.02% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.73% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 4.20% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 188.49 points or 5.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

