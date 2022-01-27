STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.04% Higher at 3772.55 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 38.86 points or 1.04% today to 3772.55
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 126.47 points or 3.47% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 27.22% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 2.43% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 22.67% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.43% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.47% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%
--Year-to-date it is down 45.91 points or 1.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
