STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.04% Higher at 3772.55 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 38.86 points or 1.04% today to 3772.55

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 126.47 points or 3.47% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 27.22% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 2.43% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 22.67% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.43% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.47% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 45.91 points or 1.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

