The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 41.20 points or 1.10% today to 3773.19
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 27.20% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 13.99% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 3.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.43% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 3.14%
--Year-to-date it is up 121.36 points or 3.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-16-23 1353ET