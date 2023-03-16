The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 41.20 points or 1.10% today to 3773.19

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 27.20% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 13.99% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 121.36 points or 3.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1353ET