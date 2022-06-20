STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.11% Higher at 3399.09 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 37.19 points or 1.11% today to 3399.09
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 34.42% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.11% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 4.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.09% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.11% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.44%
--Year-to-date it is down 419.37 points or 10.98%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
