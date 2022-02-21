STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 3672.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 41.70 points or 1.12% today to 3672.84

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 81.12 points or 2.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 29.14% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.55% from its 52-week low of 3124.51 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021

--Rose 14.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.01% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.73% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 145.62 points or 3.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1256ET