STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 3672.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 41.70 points or 1.12% today to 3672.84
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 81.12 points or 2.16% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 29.14% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 17.55% from its 52-week low of 3124.51 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021
--Rose 14.99% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.01% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 0.73% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%
--Year-to-date it is down 145.62 points or 3.81%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-21-22 1256ET