STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 3443.37 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 38.31 points or 1.13% today to 3443.37

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day losing streak

--Off 33.57% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.95% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 375.09 points or 9.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1240ET