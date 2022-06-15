Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 3443.37 -- Data Talk

06/15/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 38.31 points or 1.13% today to 3443.37


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day losing streak

--Off 33.57% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.95% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 375.09 points or 9.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1240ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:44pCrypto stock short sellers up about 126% this year - S3 Partners
RE
12:41pGrowth stocks lift Wall St ahead of Fed's big rate decision
RE
12:41pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.64% Higher at 3532.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.13% Higher at 3443.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.35% Higher at 6030.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pDAX Ends 1.36% Higher at 13485.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.20% Higher at 7273.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.42% Higher at 413.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:48aStocks, bonds rally before Fed meet, ECB move buoys mood
RE
10:29aShares in Brazil airlines rise as Bolsonaro vetoes free checked bags
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS