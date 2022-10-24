STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 3453.24 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 38.97 points or 1.14% today to 3453.24

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 33.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Off 10.69% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.69% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 365.22 points or 9.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

