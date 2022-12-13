Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 3804.66 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 44.13 points or 1.17% today to 3804.66


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 26.60% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 1.60% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.94% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.60% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.94% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 13.80 points or 0.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1238ET

HOT NEWS