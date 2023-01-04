STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.32% Higher at 3780.07 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 49.12 points or 1.32% today to 3780.07

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 128.24 points or 3.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 27.07% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 2.24% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.20% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.56% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 128.24 points or 3.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1232ET