STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 3600.19 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 49.13 points or 1.35% today to 3600.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 78.00 points or 2.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 30.54% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 6.89% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.23% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 2.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.89% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.23% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 218.27 points or 5.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-09-22 1234ET