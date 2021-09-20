STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.37% Lower at 3473.55 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 48.07 points or 1.37% today to 3473.55

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 79.14 points or 2.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 32.98% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 28.62% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.20% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 12.95% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 365.25 points or 11.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1233ET