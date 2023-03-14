The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 52.60 points or 1.39% today to 3825.60

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 26.19% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 3.10% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.10% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 3.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 173.77 points or 4.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1337ET