STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.50% Lower at 3449.15 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 52.46 points or 1.50% today to 3449.15


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 211.00 points or 5.76% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 33.46% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 10.80% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 5.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.80% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 369.31 points or 9.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1250ET

