STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 3593.57 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 53.96 points or 1.52% today to 3593.57

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 118.73 points or 3.42% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 30.67% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 7.06% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.06% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 224.89 points or 5.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-12-22 1246ET