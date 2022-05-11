STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 3562.44 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 53.97 points or 1.54% today to 3562.44

--Largest one day point gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 78.98 points or 2.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 31.27% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 7.87% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 52-week low of 3380.14 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 4.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.87% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.12% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 256.02 points or 6.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1243ET