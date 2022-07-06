STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.64% Higher at 3445.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 55.66 points or 1.64% today to 3445.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 33.53% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 10.89% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 2.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.89% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 373.11 points or 9.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1234ET