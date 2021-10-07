STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 3549.60 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 66.43 points or 1.91% today to 3549.60

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 31.52% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Off 3.13% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 31.44% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.13% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.42% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 441.30 points or 14.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1237ET