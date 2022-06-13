STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.95% Lower at 3442.31 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 68.42 points or 1.95% today to 3442.31

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 235.88 points or 6.41% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 33.59% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 10.97% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.57% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.97% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.57% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 376.15 points or 9.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

