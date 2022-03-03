STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.95% Lower at 3549.02 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 70.56 points or 1.95% today to 3549.02

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 31.53% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 8.21% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.23% from its 52-week low of 3162.34 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 11.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.21% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.21% from its 2022 closing low of 3541.51 hit Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 269.44 points or 7.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

