STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 2.10% Lower at 3371.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 72.25 points or 2.10% today to 3371.12
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022
--Down seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 34.96% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 4, 2021
--Off 12.81% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.81% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 8.20%
--Year-to-date it is down 447.34 points or 11.72%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-16-22 1242ET