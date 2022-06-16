STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 2.10% Lower at 3371.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 72.25 points or 2.10% today to 3371.12

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 34.96% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Off 12.81% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.81% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 447.34 points or 11.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

