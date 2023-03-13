The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 81.51 points or 2.11% today to 3773.00

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 125.62 points or 3.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.21% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 121.17 points or 3.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1347ET