Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 3467.20 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 75.07 points or 2.12% today to 3467.20


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 33.11% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 10.33% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 3260.82 hit Friday, March 12, 2021

--Rose 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.33% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 351.26 points or 9.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1234ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:35pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 3.04% Lower at 3651.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 3467.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.83% Lower at 6207.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDAX Ends 2.93% Lower at 13442.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.27% Lower at 7099.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.69% Lower at 427.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:17pToronto Stocks Lower in Step with Global Markets; MDA Rises on Canadarm3 Contract
DJ
05:05pEUROPE : ECB's hawkish surprise, war tensions pressure European stocks
RE
05:02pU.S. households started year flush ahead of oil shock
RE
04:24pEuro zone bond yields soar as ECB signal end to bond buys in Q3
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall St drops as inflation data cements rate hike bets
4Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
5World shares fall on U.S. inflation, ECB announcement

HOT NEWS