STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 3467.20 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 75.07 points or 2.12% today to 3467.20

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 33.11% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 10.33% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 3260.82 hit Friday, March 12, 2021

--Rose 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.33% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 351.26 points or 9.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1234ET