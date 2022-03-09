Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 4.52% Higher at 3542.27 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 153.27 points or 4.52% today to 3542.27


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 31.66% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of 3260.82 hit Friday, March 12, 2021

--Rose 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.39% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 276.19 points or 7.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 7.44% Higher at 3766.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 4.52% Higher at 3542.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pDAX Ends 7.92% Higher at 13847.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pFTSE 100 Index Ends 3.25% Higher at 7190.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 4.68% Higher at 434.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pTech-heavy Nasdaq climbs 3% on bargain hunting, easing oil prices
RE
12:36pFTSE 100 Closes Up as Russia's Foreign Ministry Signals Willingness for Talks
DJ
12:32pWorld stocks rise, oil retreats in 'less panicked' trading session
RE
12:27pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; lower oil cools inflation fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
4Tech-heavy Nasdaq climbs 3% on bargain hunting, easing oil prices
5World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..

HOT NEWS