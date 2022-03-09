STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 4.52% Higher at 3542.27 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 153.27 points or 4.52% today to 3542.27

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 31.66% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of 3260.82 hit Friday, March 12, 2021

--Rose 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.39% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 276.19 points or 7.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET