STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends Flat at 3453.14 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 0.90 point or 0.03% today to 3453.14

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 140.43 points or 3.91% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 33.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 10.69% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.71% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.69% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.71% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 365.32 points or 9.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1247ET