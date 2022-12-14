Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends Flat at 3806.27 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 1.61 points or 0.04% today to 3806.27


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 45.74 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 26.57% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.99% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.56% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.99% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 12.19 points or 0.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET

