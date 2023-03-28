The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 1.47 points or 0.04% today to 3841.79

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 40.50 points or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 25.88% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 16.06% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.69% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 4.24% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 189.96 points or 5.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-28-23 1232ET