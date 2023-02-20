STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends Flat at 3937.85 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 0.23 point, or 0.01%, today to 3937.85

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 trading days

--Off 24.03% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 18.96% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 6.84% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 286.02 points or 7.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

