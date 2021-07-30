STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Month 1.23% Higher at 3555.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 43.31 points or 1.23% this month to 3555.81

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 1213.55 points or 22.48% over the last six months

--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since March 2005 when the market rose for seven straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up 43.94 points or 0.67%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 152.68 points or 2.36% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021

--Today it is down 21.01 points or 0.32%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.47% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 44.71% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 38.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.80% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 22.48% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1061.35 points or 19.12%

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 480.47 points or 15.62% over the last six months

--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since May 2013 when the market rose for 12 straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is down 2.27 points or 0.06%

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 13.81 points or 0.39%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 31.40% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 31.67% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 15.62% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 447.51 points or 14.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1253ET