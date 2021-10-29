STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Month 5.40% Higher at 3688.32 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 188.90 points or 5.40% this month to 3688.32

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 months

--This week it is up 51.14 points or 1.41%

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 207.56 points or 5.96% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 13.33 points or 0.36%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 26.13 points or 0.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 28.84% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 27, 2007

--Up 36.57% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 36.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.93% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 580.02 points or 18.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1247ET