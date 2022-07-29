Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 3662.50 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 212.60 points or 6.16% this month to 3662.50


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2021

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--This week it is up 97.15 points or 2.72%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 166.69 points or 4.77% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 25.53 points or 0.70%

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 115.77 points or 3.26% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Off 29.34% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.94% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 3.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.28% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.94% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 155.96 points or 4.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET

