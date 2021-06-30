STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Quarter 5.70% Higher at 3512.50 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 189.32 points or 5.70% this quarter to 3512.50

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 1704.39 points or 35.48% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter point gain since the 2nd Qtr 2000

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2009

--Up 10 of the past 13 quarters

--This month it is up 60.66 points or 0.94%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 1108.62 points or 20.53% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 2006 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 59.60 points or 0.91%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.99% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Off 2.38% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 42.41% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 20.53% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 956.42 points or 17.23%

--Up 608.38 points or 20.95% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 2009

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2010

--Up 16 of the past 21 quarters

--This month it is up 73.39 points or 2.13%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 437.16 points or 14.21% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since May 2015 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 27.50 points or 0.78%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 32.23% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 30.06% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.89% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 14.21% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 404.20 points or 13.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1249ET