The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 289.27 points or 7.92% this quarter to 3941.10

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 609.29 points or 18.29% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 45.62 points or 1.17%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 289.27 points or 7.92% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 139.81 points or 3.68%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 200.46 points or 5.36% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 26.98 points or 0.69%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 139.81 points or 3.68% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 23.96% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 19.06% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.17% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 6.93% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 289.27 points or 7.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1250ET