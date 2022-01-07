STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.05% Lower at 3816.62 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 1.84 points or 0.05% this week to 3816.62
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021
--Snaps a five week winning streak
--Today it is down 6.38 points or 0.17%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 49.98 points or 1.29% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Off 26.37% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 24.10% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.29% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 1.84 points or 0.05%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-07-22 1242ET