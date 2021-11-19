STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at 3772.78 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 6.00 points or 0.16% this week to 3772.78
--Up for seven consecutive weeks
--Up 292.02 points or 8.39% over the last seven weeks
--Largest seven week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Up eight of the past nine weeks
--Today it is down 10.02 points or 0.26%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 35.64 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Off 27.21% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 25.01% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 23.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.94% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 22.68% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.29%
--Year-to-date it is up 664.48 points or 21.38%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-19-21 1239ET