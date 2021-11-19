STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at 3772.78 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 6.00 points or 0.16% this week to 3772.78

--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 292.02 points or 8.39% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 10.02 points or 0.26%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 35.64 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 27.21% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 25.01% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 23.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.94% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.68% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 664.48 points or 21.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1239ET