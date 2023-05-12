The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 8.23 points or 0.20% this week to 4040.71

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 21, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 20.07 points or 0.50%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 22.35 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 22.04% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 22.07% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 12.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.95% from its 2023 closing high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 9.63% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 388.88 points or 10.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

