STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.26% Lower at 3495.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.02 points or 0.26% this week to 3495.81

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 70.77 points or 2.07%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 32.56% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.98% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.98% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 322.65 points or 8.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

