STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.29% Lower at 3867.83 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 11.07 points or 0.29% this week to 3867.83

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 6.48 points or 0.17%

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 25.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 3915.11 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 16.85% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2023 closing high of 3915.11 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 4.94% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 216.00 points or 5.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

